NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to bribing a postal worker to deliver a package later found to contain marijuana has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran’s office says 28-year-old Mark Shankle of Nashville was sentenced Monday after his June guilty plea.

Prosecutors say Shankle offered in December to pay a U.S. Postal Service employee in Joelton $300 to deliver the package. Shankle called it a steroid shipment.

They say Shankle provided the employee $100 after arranging shipment under a fake name. The employee reported the incident.

Prosecutors say the package contained about 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of marijuana. Shankle was arrested after delivery at Ashland City’s post office in January.

Shankle was on supervised release for a 2011 conviction for being a felon with a gun.





