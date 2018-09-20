MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The owner of a Tennessee meat market has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for running a $1.2 million fraud scheme against a federal food assistance program.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Wednesday that 59-year-old Guy Randal Stockard was sentenced Sept. 13. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as the food stamps program.

Stockard owned Southern Meat Market in Memphis. He bought customers’ food assistance program benefits at a discount in exchange for cash. An indictment says Stockard then redeemed those benefits at full face value.

Prosecutors say the value of the fraudulent transactions was at least $1.2 million.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.