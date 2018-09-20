GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky community is selling a car, T-shirts and cornhole tournament spots to help raise money for a sheriff’s deputy who’s now paralyzed after a deadly shootout with a Florida bank robbery suspect.

News outlets report the Scott County area has rallied to support 28-year-old Jaime Morales.

Army veteran Jim Brock says he’s partnered with a dealership to auction off his 1976 Ford LTD and donate proceeds to Morales. Bar owner Brad Weaver says a tournament raised roughly $1,000. Deputy John Bright says he and others are selling shirts with Morales’ badge number on them.

According to Sheriff Tony Hampton, doctors say Morales is “90 percent paraplegic.” He was wounded while helping several departments trying to apprehend 57-year-old Edward Reynolds last week. State police say Reynolds died at the scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.