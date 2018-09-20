ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico that mysteriously closed earlier this month sparking popular rumors of alien visitor appears to be linked to a child pornography investigation.

A search warrant filed in state District Court shows that the FBI began investigating after a wireless signal at the observatory, located in the Lincoln National Forest, accessed child porn multiple times since January.

The warrant says Sunspot Solar Observatory’s chief observer told agents he had found a running laptop with child porn in an empty office.

The FBI says an observatory janitor owns the laptop.

The FBI decided to shut down the facility after the janitor made veiled threats against the facility following federal agents seizing the computer.

It was not known if any arrests have been made.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.