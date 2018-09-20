Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested 23-year-old Anthony Crawford as a suspect in they what described as an “unexplained, brutal attack” killing Wendy Martinez in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood Tuesday night.

Mr. Williams, who lives in Northwest, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection with the fatal stabbing of Martinez, 35, who lived near the scene of her attack in the 1400 block of 11th St. NW.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said he is “very confident” Mr. Williams is the person responsible for Ms. Martinez’s death. There is no known motivation for the attack and it does not appear that the victim was robbed.

Authorities said Mr. Williams is currently in custody, but is not cooperating with police. Police provided little information about the suspect, saying only that he had a criminal history and was not homeless.

Ms. Martinez was attacked around 8 p.m. police said. She stumbled into the Asian American Chinese and American Food restaurant, where she collapsed from her wounds. Restaurant patrons were putting their hands on her neck to stop the bleeding, Tommy Wu, manager of the take-out store, told The Washington Times.

Grainy surveillance video from the Chinese restaurant’s surveillance cameras provided a description of the suspect. Chief Newsham said the public and neighborhood residents assisted in finding a suspect to match the description.

A knife used in the attack was later recovered near the scene, Chief Newsham said.

That same video also shows Ms. Martinez running into the restaurant, screaming for help. She later died at a neighborhood hospital.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the apparent random attack, “damaging to all of our senses of safety.” She also offered her sympathies to Martinez’s family, calling her death, “devastating.”

Prior to the arrest, MPD had offered up to $25,000 to anyone with information that could help find the suspect, who was captured on video.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report





