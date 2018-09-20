WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 24-year-old Wichita man has been convicted of raping and trying to kill a young girl.

A Sedgwick County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday before finding Corbin Breitenbach guilty of attempted capital murder, rape, criminal sodomy and burglary.

Witnesses said Breitenbach broke into a west Wichita apartment in June of 2017 where the then-7-year-old girl was staying with her brother and a family friend. Prosecutors say he choked the girl until she was unconscious and then raped her.

Breitenbach, who acted as his own attorney during the trial, was already registered as a sex offender for an aggravated sexual battery case from 2012.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.





