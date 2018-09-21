BROOKLAND, Ark. (AP) - Police in northeast Arkansas say a suspect was fatally shot by an employee during an apparent attempted robbery at a vape shop.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says officers responded to a shots fired call Thursday afternoon at Emerald’s Triangle LLC near Brookland, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Boyd says the robbery suspect was found dead when officers arrived.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the fatal shooting, but Boyd says a store associate shot the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Emerald’s Triangle says no employees were injured.





