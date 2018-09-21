BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy in Alabama.

News outlets reported Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were fired upon around 3 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt.

It was not immediately known why deputies were at the scene where the shots were fired.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said city officers responded after the first round of gunfire to assist the deputies. A Birmingham officer saw a suspect and ordered him to show his hands and then fired three shots. The suspect was not hit. His name has not been released.

Officers are looking for a second suspect.

The State Bureau of Investigation is taking part in the investigation.





