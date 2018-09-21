ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A man suspected of robbing an Anchorage tanning salon was shot by a person inside the business.

Anchorage police apprehended the robbery suspect and are seeking the shooter.

Police just after noon Friday took a call of shots fired on west Dimond Boulevard.

Investigators learned a man had robbed Sunsation Tanning Salon but was shot by a man inside. Both men fled.

Police found the robbery suspect in a vehicle near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body that is not life-threatening.

Police are asking the public for information on the man who fired at the robbery suspect.





