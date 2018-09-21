CINCINNATI (AP) - A man sentenced to die in an Ohio murder-for-hire case says statements alleging his involvement were hearsay, and a federal court has agreed and has thrown out his conviction and death sentence.
Friday’s ruling came in the case of Ahmad Fawzi Issa (AH’-mahd FOW’-zee EE’-sah), convicted of aggravated murder for arranging the killing of Maher Khrais, a Cincinnati convenience store owner shot outside his store in 1997.
Authorities say Issa paid a man $10,000 to kill Khrais at the request of Khrais’ wife, Linda Khriss.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave Hamilton County prosecutors six months to retry the 48-year-old Issa or release him.
A message was left with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, which could appeal the ruling.
