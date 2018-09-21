ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Hundreds of victims of clergy sexual abuse have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a reorganization plan for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis that will compensate them for the abuse.

Court documents show that 398 out of 400 voters supported the plan.

The tentative settlement reached in May provides about $210 million to compensate abuse victims. All victims would receive at least $50,000, with greater compensation depending on the nature, duration and effects of the abuse suffered.

Jeff Anderson, an attorney for several of the victims, said Friday that the survivors wanted to be “heard, included and respected” and do something to protect children and make the community safer.

A confirmation hearing is scheduled Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.





