GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Connecticut man has been detained in connection with an investment fraud scheme.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment for Leonid Pollak on multiple counts of wire fraud Sept. 12.

The agency says the 58-year-old Greenwich man was arrested Thursday and ordered detained.

Federal officials say Pollak convinced an acquaintance to invest more than $200,000 in a business venture, then used the funds on personal expenses and unrelated business.

The six counts of wire fraud that Pollak was charged with carries maximum terms of 20 years in prison per count.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.