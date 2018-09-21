BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A year after a man doing maintenance at a gas station was struck and killed by a pickup truck, the driver has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

WCAX-TV reports 34-year-old David Gilbo is charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting in the crash last September at the P&H; Truck Stop in Wells River.

Police say David Elder, of Ryegate, was doing maintenance work for underground storage tanks when he was struck by Gilbo as he pulled away from the gas pump. Police say Gilbo turned after leaving the pump and then accelerated. Elder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court papers say Gilbo was extremely emotional after the crash.

Gilbo could not be reached for comment. Court records show he is not being represented by an attorney.





