ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two suburban St. Louis men face federal charges for possessing and intending to distribute enough fentanyl for 1.5 million doses of the dangerous synthetic opioid.

The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis announced charges Thursday against 27-year-old Ruben Lopez and 31-year-old Jonathen Aguilar, both of St. Charles, Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say investigators intercepted a suspicious mailing and discovered a one-kilogram “brick” of fentanyl hidden inside clothing. They say they also found guns and machines used to encapsulate drugs.

A second warrant was executed and found another kilogram of fentanyl at a second address.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge William Callahan says the investigation removed more than 1.5 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.





