FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a former Estill County official accused of theft has been indicted.

A statement from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office says a Franklin County grand jury indicted former Estill County Judge-Executive Wallace Taylor on Tuesday on one count of abuse of public trust over $10,000.

The statement says Wallace is accused of taking more than $38,000 in state and federal grants that belonged to the county from December 2016 through March 2017.

Authorities say Wallace, who is 56, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Madison County jail. News outlets reported he bonded out. A call to a listing for Wallace Taylor in Irvine on Friday rang unanswered.





