LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Fresno man has been sentenced to life in prison the 2015 killing of a UCLA student fatally stabbed in her apartment during a burglary.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says 25-year-old Alberto Hinojosa Medina was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Friday.

A jury found Medina guilty in May of murdering 21-year-old Andrea DelVesco. He also was convicted of arson, burglary and animal cruelty.

Prosecutors say Medina burglarized an apartment on Sept. 21, 2015, went into a second apartment and killed DelVesco, then set her apartment on fire. Firefighters found her body.

DelVesco was a fourth-year student from Austin, Texas.

Another defendant, Eric Marquez, previously pleaded guilty to burglary and being an accessory after the fact. He’s serving two years and eight months in prison.





