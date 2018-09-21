CHICAGO (AP) - A 46-year-old Indiana man has pleaded guilty in Chicago federal court to an alleged scheme that involved his recycling firms reselling hazardous electronic waste.

A statement from prosecutors says Brian Brundage of Dyer pleaded guilty this week to wire fraud and tax evasion.

Brundage owned the Chicago Heights-based Intercon Solutions Inc. and EnviroGreen Processing in Gary, Indiana. Prosecutors say he told clients falsely that the companies were recycling electronic waste, such as video display components, and that it was being handled in an environmentally friendly way. Some ended up being sold to buyers overseas.

Prosecutors say Brundage evaded around $750,000 in federal taxes through the scheme.

A wire-fraud conviction carries up to 20 years in prison. The tax count carries a five-year maximum sentence. Sentencing is Feb. 27.





