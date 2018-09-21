INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say a woman is hospitalized after she was shot by a stray bullet while jogging in Indianapolis.

Police say officers responded Thursday night to a report of a shooting on the city’s west side and learned that two people had reportedly exchanged gunfire nearby.

Capt. Michael Elder says the woman “was just out jogging and a bullet got her.” She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify those involved in the shooting and didn’t say what may have prompted the shooting, which is under investigation.





