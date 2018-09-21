TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Federal authorities say an Ohio mail carrier has been arrested during a sting operation and charged with mail theft for opening a package containing marijuana.

A court affidavit says Ramon Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Toledo after being caught by investigators from the U.S. Postal Service and Toledo police opening a package containing 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of marijuana at Toledo’s main post office. The package was outfitted with a tracking device that alerted agents when it had been opened.

The affidavit says Johnson told investigators he’d stolen several marijuana-laden packages since last year and then sold the contents for $1,800 a pound. Johnson was carrying $5,000 when he was arrested. A gun was found in his car.

Johnson’s federal public defender declined to comment Friday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.