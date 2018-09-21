YORK, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of a friend’s toddler son.

Tyree Bowie was caring for 2-year-old Dante Mullinix while the boy’s mother was in the hospital on Sept. 6. Authorities say the 39-year-old York man brought the unresponsive boy to the same hospital that day and then fled.

Bowie told authorities the next day that he had fed the boy some animal crackers and later noticed he wasn’t breathing, Mullinix died eight days later.

An autopsy determined that the child died from traumatic brain injury, accompanied by strangulation and suffocation. His death was ruled a homicide.

Bowie, who also faces a child endangerment charge, was arraigned Thursday. It’s not clear if he’s retained an attorney.





