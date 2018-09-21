SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say a man died after a dispute in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department says officers responded to several disturbances in the area of Sixth Avenue and James Street at 11:35 a.m. Thursday. Police say while there they received a 911 call about a man bleeding on the street nearby.

Police say the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that officers were investigating a stabbing in that area but it wasn’t clear if that caused the man’s death.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000.





