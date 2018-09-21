BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) - The man suspected of firing a stray shot that killed a 9-year-old girl as she slept in her bed will remain jailed until his murder trial.

A judge issued the ruling Thursday during a detention hearing for Zahmere McKoy. He’s among four men charged in the July 17 shooting in Bridgeton that killed Jennifer Trejo.

Cumberland County prosecutors have said the 19-year-old Bridgeton man fired a handgun at a group of people but missed them. The shots were fired about a block away from Trejo’s home, and a stray bullet went through the home’s rear wall and struck her.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

McKoy also faces counts of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.





