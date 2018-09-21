ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who raced deputies to delete child pornography has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old James Ricky Johnson Jr. was sentenced Thursday for three counts of producing child porn and one count of possessing child porn.

Authorities say a woman alerted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 after finding child porn in emails on Johnson’s phone. In some pictures, Johnson was molesting an 11-year-old girl. The woman also gave deputies Johnson’s email password.

Detective Jacob Walk began attempting to preserve evidence in the emails by logging into the account on his laptop. Walk watched as someone who had also logged in elsewhere was simultaneously trying to delete the emails. Court filings say Walk captured the race on video.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.