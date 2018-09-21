WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Thousands have gathered to mourn a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who is credited with saving lives when he killed his attacker before collapsing and dying from a gunshot wound.

Funeral services were Friday for Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze. Investigators say 29-year-old Robert Greeson shot the deputy Sunday during a confrontation on a rural county road.

Kunze responded to a report about a man in a stolen black truck who was lurking around two all-terrain vehicles and another pickup truck about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita.

Investigators said an adult and a teen had followed Greeson and were present when shots were fired as the deputy arrested the convicted felon. A bullet hit Kunze above his protective vest. The shooting followed a crime spree that included a carjacking.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.