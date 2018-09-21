Multiple stabbings left at least five people, including three infants, at a New York day care injured on Friday, according to a local news report.

NBC New York reported that a 52-year-old woman employee attacked another female employee, a father and three of the children in the day care at 4 a.m.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, police told the local NBC affiliate, but one of the children is in serious condition.

The woman was found in the basement of the Queens day care with self-inflicted wounds on her wrists. She is in police custody.





