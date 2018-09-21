HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says an officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at him.

Ballard says officers knocked on a door of apartment near Waikiki Thursday to execute a drug search warrant. One of the occupants opened the door and officers then broke down a locked bedroom door.

Police say a man in the bedroom had a handgun and officers ordered him to drop the weapon. Ballard says the man pointed it an officer, who fired three or four rounds from a rifle.

The 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died. The medical examiner’s office says identification is pending.

The officer is a 13-year department veteran now on administrative leave.

Two other men in the unit were arrested on drug charges.





