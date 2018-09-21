PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police and school district officials in Philadelphia say an eighth-grade girl stabbed a 13-year-old boy in the abdomen with scissors after an altercation in science class, and the boy is in stable condition at a hospital.

Lee Whack, a spokesman for the School District of Philadelphia, says the stabbing happened as students were transitioning to their next class just before 11 a.m. Friday. He says the two classmates had an altercation during science at William Dick School but the teacher de-escalated it and thought it was resolved.

The school serves students in grades kindergarten to eighth.

Police say the girl has been arrested and the weapon was recovered. No details on charges were released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.