PHOENIX (AP) - The 23-year-old Arizona man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and using her cellphone to make it seem like she was still alive has pleaded not guilty.

Jon Christopher Clark filed his plea Friday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Kiera Bergman, whose body was found on a state highway early this month.

Police say Clark texted himself and others from Kiera Bergman’s phone after she was last seen Aug. 4.

Police say when reporting Bergman’s disappearance, Clark showed several inconsistencies including mentioning details from a text that her roommate hadn’t shared.

Bergman’s partially nude body was found Sept. 3 in Buckeye near State Route 85. The cause of death has not been determined.

His next court hearing is Oct. 17.





