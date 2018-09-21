ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police say two men are dead following a violent four-hour period in Rochester that three other people wounded by gunfire.

Rochester police say the two men were shot on a city street late Thursday afternoon and taken to a hospital. Officials say by Friday morning, both of the men had died.

The victims’ identities haven’t been released pending notification of family.

Police say on Thursday evening three other people were wounded in separate shootings just minutes apart, including a 17-year-old boy. Police say one of the men shot, a 22-year-old, is in stable but critical condition. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in custody for any of the shootings. Police are still investigating Friday.





