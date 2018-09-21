HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say four people are dead in an apparent shooting murder-suicide during a family argument in Henderson.

Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore tells the Las Vegas Sun that officers arriving after officers responding to reports of a domestic disturbance and gunfire found a suburban home on fire a little before 7:30 p.m. Thursday and discovered the four people dead inside.

The fire was doused and Moore tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal it appeared that a man killed a woman and two children and then himself.

Names and ages were not immediately made public.

Moore says investigators weren’t immediately sure if the fire at the home near U.S. 95 and Nevada State Drive was intentional.





