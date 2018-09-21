FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Police say a drunken man who walked onto a truck-pull track at the Farmington Fair has been charged with assaulting an officer.

The Sun Journal reports 65-year-old Alfred McCrillis refused to leave the track and shoved a police officer who tried to get him to move Thursday night.

Police Chief Shane Cote said McCrillis was “allegedly extremely intoxicated.”

McCrillis was freed from the jail on Friday. The Associated Press could not find a phone number for him, and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.