CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with a series of armed robberies in which two people were shot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release the robberies occurred on Sept. 2, 10, 11, 13 and 15.

According to police, the first victim was shot at a store on Sept. 11, one night after a victim was shot at a nearby location.

The suspect was arrested Thursday. Police released no information on the condition of the victims.

The unidentified juvenile was arrested Thursday and is charged with multiple offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. His status wasn’t immediately known Friday.

Authorities say their investigation into the incidents is continuing.





