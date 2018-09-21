EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a school bus driver was driving drunk and on a suspended license when he hit several cars, two traffic poles and a fire hydrant during a 20-minute span.

Wayne Carmichael faces child endangerment and other charges stemming from the accidents that occurred Thursday morning in two northern New Jersey towns. The 52-year-old Paterson resident suffered an undisclosed minor injury, but a 9-year-old student and a bus aide also on board were not hurt.

Authorities say Carmichael was involved in several accidents overall between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Most of them occurred in East Orange, while the last one happened in Orange.

It wasn’t known Friday if Carmichael has retained an attorney. He was employed by a private bus company, which did not return a message seeking comment.





