By - Associated Press - Friday, September 21, 2018

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a school bus driver was driving drunk and on a suspended license when he hit several cars, two traffic poles and a fire hydrant during a 20-minute span.

Wayne Carmichael faces child endangerment and other charges stemming from the accidents that occurred Thursday morning in two northern New Jersey towns. The 52-year-old Paterson resident suffered an undisclosed minor injury, but a 9-year-old student and a bus aide also on board were not hurt.

Authorities say Carmichael was involved in several accidents overall between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Most of them occurred in East Orange, while the last one happened in Orange.

It wasn’t known Friday if Carmichael has retained an attorney. He was employed by a private bus company, which did not return a message seeking comment.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide