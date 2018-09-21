GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey continue to search for the suspect they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man near an apartment complex.

Authorities say police responded to a 911 call Wednesday night at the La Cascata apartment complex in Gloucester Township. Police found William Henry Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Stratford where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.