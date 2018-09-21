COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man trying to rob a South Carolina restaurant was shot and killed as he fought with an employee over the gun.

Columbia police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the China Kitchen.

Police say the man wearing all black and a hoodie and a bandanna over his face pointed the gun at two workers.

Authorities say they ran to safety, but a third employee who came to check on the others was threatened and grabbed the man’s gun.

Police said in a statement a relative of the workers heard the commotion and fired his gun, hitting the robber in the upper chest.

Police say the shooting was self-defense and no charges have been filed.

The name of the man killed hasn’t been released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.