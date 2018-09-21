NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say a student was stabbed during a robbery outside a Bronx high school.

Officials say the stabbing happened around 1 p.m. at Roberto Clemente School. Police say the 18-year-old victim was leaving school when he was confronted by three other teens who demanded his cell phone. Authorities say the young man was stabbed in the stomach and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported.

The city Department of Education said in a statement that safety is a “top priority.” Education officials are working with the New York City Police Department in the investigation.





