LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Women’s rights groups in Portugal are reacting angrily to a court’s suspended sentence for two men found guilty of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who had passed out drunk at a night club.

The Women’s Alternative and Response Union said Friday it is “revolting” that an appeals court rejected the public prosecutor’s request for prison time.

A man and woman judge at the appeals court ruled that the two night-club workers, aged 25 and 39 at the time of the attack, were only “half to blame” for the assault on the 26-year-old woman after a night of heavy drinking and “mutual seduction.”

The ruling said no violence was used against the woman who was unconscious in the night club’s rest rooms.

The woman said she had not given her consent.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.