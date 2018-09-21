SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the death of a Scio man.

Authorities said Friday they have arrested Julian Pedroza, of Keizer, and booked him on suspicion of murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the Sept. 2 shooting of 30-year-old Omisael Jacobo.

Jacobo died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Pedroza is booked in the Marion County Jail.

A grand jury is hearing the case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.