COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette (SHOO’-tee) says he has charged four southern Michigan people with conspiring to kidnap and kill a child.

Schuette says a Michigan State Police learned the four planned to kidnap a young child at a county fair, torture and sexually assault the child until death and then dispose of the body.

Charged in Branch County were 37-year-old David Bailey of Coldwater, 32-year-old Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, 32-year-old Talia Furman of Springfield and 19-year-old Jayme LaPointe of Athens. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct. Each has been arrested.

It wasn’t clear whether any of the four has an attorney.

A telephone message seeking additional information wasn’t immediately returned by Schuette’s office.





