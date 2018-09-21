SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Jail records show authorities have caught up with a Sioux Falls woman wanted in a fatal shooting.

Minnehaha County records show 23-year-old Kelsey Rachel Roubideaux was booked into the jail Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter and drug possession.

Police say Roubideaux was driving a vehicle when Lakendrick Thornton was shot and killed in the back seat early Tuesday. Thornton’s body was found in a ditch near Renner later that morning. According to an affidavit, Thornton had been shot once in the chest.

Authorities are also looking for the man who shot Thornton. He has not been identified.





