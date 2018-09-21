LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge says he’ll hear more about jurisdictional questions before deciding whether negligence lawsuits stemming from the Las Vegas Strip massacre should be heard in state or U.S. court.

Judge Richard Boulware in Las Vegas also acknowledged Friday that questions about where lawsuits involving casino giant MGM Resorts International and almost 2,000 plaintiffs will be heard are likely to end up before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorneys representing victims of the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history and their families argue their cases should be heard in state court in Nevada.

MGM Resorts and subsidiaries want them in federal court, where they can argue they’re shielded from death and injury claims by a federal law enacted after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.





