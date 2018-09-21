COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A 39-year-old Louisiana woman is charged with stabbing her 65-year-old aunt to death.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Kenya Despenza of Slidell on Wednesday in the death of Dianne Bercy.

He says in a Thursday news release that Despenza was living in Bercy’s home in Slidell, where the killing took place in late July. Police said Bercy was stabbed multiple times, and Despenza was found with her aunt’s car and arrested at first on a charge of car theft.

Police re-arrested her days later on a charge of first-degree murder, which can bring the death penalty. The grand jury charged her with second-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence.





