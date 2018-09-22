By - Associated Press - Saturday, September 22, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a driver struck two pedestrians in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police say the pedestrians hit in the Friday evening crash were a man and woman in their 30s. Authorities say the man was seriously injured and required surgery, while the woman received a minor injury.

Officials say the vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.


