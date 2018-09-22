LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies say 1,260 people have been arrested across Arkansas as part of a statewide drug investigation.

U.S. Attorneys Cody Hiland and Dak Kees and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Justin King announced the arrests Friday in Little Rock.

The three say authorities also seized 211 guns, more than 37 kilograms of methamphetamine, 47 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of heroin, nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana, nearly 229,000 prescription pills, 32 vehicles and just more than $357,000 in cash.

Authorities say the week long investigation was called Operation Task Force Arkansas and was led by the DEA in Little Rock and the state’s 19 drug task forces in combination with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.