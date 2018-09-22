GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado university says a member of its football team has died and police are investigating the man’s shooting death.

The Grand Junction Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at a home located off the school’s campus. The address is about a mile south of Colorado Mesa University.

University President Tim Foster said in a statement that Brett Ojiyi, a student and four-year member of the football team, died.

According to the team’s roster, Ojiyi was a running back from Los Angeles.

Police said in a statement that they have interviewed witnesses and believe there is not an “outstanding safety threat.” No arrests have been made.

University officials say students can get counseling and other support on campus.





