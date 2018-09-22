Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has until Saturday afternoon to decide whether or not to testify next week.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has given Christine Blasey Ford five extensions to confirm whether she’ll tell her story to lawmakers and the American people.

The Iowa Republican gave Ms. Blasey Ford, a professor living in California, until 10 p.m. Friday to decide whether or not she’ll appear before the committee on Wednesday after originally scheduling the hearing for Monday. He said if he didn’t hear from her, then the committee would proceed with a vote Monday instead of continuing to plan for the hearing.

“As an additional accommodation, the committee has extended the deadline yet again to 2:30 PM ET today,” Taylor Foy, Mr. Grassley’s spokesperson, told The Washington Times.

Ms. Blasey Ford came forward last weekend, accusing Judge Kavanaugh of forcing himself on her when the two were in high school roughly 35 years ago. She originally said she would sit down with lawmakers to tell her story but has since demurred.

“Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed [with] the statement she made last week to testify to the senate,” Mr. Grassley tweeted late Friday night.

“With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor,” the Iowa Republican added.

The committee held off a vote on Judge Kavanaugh in order to accommodate Ms. Blasey Ford’s testimony, but her lawyers have demanded the GOP have the FBI first investigate her allegation, allow her to testify after Judge Kavanaugh in a different room, and give her an unlimited amount of time to make her opening statement. They also wanted the hearing to be on Thursday.

Judge Kavanaugh has also vehemently denied the accusation, and so far no corroborating witness has publicly come forward to back up Ms. Blasey Ford’s account.

In a letter Thursday to Mr. Grassley, Judge Kavanaugh said he will be at the hearing, which was originally slated for Monday, and is eager to defend his integrity.

“I continue to want a hearing as soon as possible, so that I can clear my name,” the nominee said.





