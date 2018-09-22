SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A 35-year-old northern New York man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse says Brandon Jock of Massena pleaded guilty in March to five federal felonies relating to child pornography offenses and was sentenced this week.

Prosecutors say he participated in online groups that he administered for the trading of child porn. Authorities say they recovered 13,000 images and videos of child pornography that Jock transmitted over the internet.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Police.





