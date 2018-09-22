WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman whose bodies were found in a New Jersey home apparently died in a murder-suicide.

The Hunterdon County prosecutor’s office says police in Readington Township were called to the home Friday and found 48-year-old Kimberly Uvenio dead of what of what appeared to be blunt force trauma.

A police dog led investigators to a shed on the property, where the body of 52-year-old Salvatore Uvenio was also found dead of what appeared to be self-inflicted asphyxiation.

Authorities said an autopsy done Saturday confirmed the cause of death.

Prosecutor Anthony Kearns III offered “heartfelt condolences” to the family. He urged people to be aware of signs of domestic violence and said help is available from “mental health professionals, advocacy groups and faith leaders.”





