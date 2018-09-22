WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) - A man who was hit by a car while running along Route 110 in Westford has died.

Massachusetts State Police say a driver hit the man around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Technology Park Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged with a crime.

Police identified the man who was struck as a Westford man in his 40s but did not immediately release his name. Police did not identify the driver.

The death is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Westford police and Massachusetts State Police.





