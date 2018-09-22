Vice President Mike Pence praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a “man of integrity” and said it has been “disgraceful” how some Democrats have handled the confirmation process.

Speaking at the Values Voters Summit, Mr. Pence said Mr. Kavanaugh has “impeccable credentials and a proven judicial philosophy” and said he has established a “strong record of support for limited government, religious liberty and our Second Amendment.”

“He is a conservative who will interpret the constitution as written and his record and a career deserves the respect of every member of the United States Senate,” Mr. Pence said. “But honestly the way some Democrats have conducted themselves during this process is a disgrace and a disservice to the Senate and the American people.”

Mr. Kavanaugh’s confirmation has been thrown into some doubt by an allegation of sexual assault dating back to his high school years.

Several Democrats have sided with Mrs. Ford, saying they believe her story, while others have supported her calls for an FBI investigation into her decades-old claim.

“The president and I are confident that Senate Republicans will manage this confirmation properly with the utmost respect for all concerned. and I believe that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will soon be Justice Brett Kavanaugh and take his seat on the Supreme Court of the United States of America,” Mr. Pence said.





